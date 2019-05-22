Zakk Sabbath to Faithfully Re-Record Black Sabbath’s 1970 Debut Album

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath tribute band led by Zakk Wylde, have announced that they will celebrate the forthcoming 50th anniversary of the release of Sabbath’s landmark self-titled debut by issuing their own faithful re-recording of the entire album.

Titled Vertigo, after the name of the U.K. record label that released Black Sabbath on February 13, 1970, the album will be a “reverently rendered tribute” done in the spirit of the original—live in a fully analog studio, direct to two-inch tape in one 24-hour period (Black Sabbath was reportedly cut in a single day as well). A film crew will document the process, culminating in an album and DVD release limited to just 500 copies and delivered to purchasers on February 13, 2020.

Vertigo will not be available commercially or digitally in any other format beyond these initial 500 copies. It will be delivered in a single package containing a vinyl LP, CD, digital download code, and DVD.

Said the band in a statement: "We've partnered with Magnetic Eye Records, a cornerstone of the industry strongly rooted in the very sub-genre spawned by Sabbath, to ensure maximum quality. We're asking you to join us in our continued celebration of the greatest heavy metal band of all time and the record that started it all! Take this journey with us through this project and be among the 500 faithful to receive the total doom-filled package."

In addition to Wylde on guitar and vocals, Zakk Sabbath features bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson and drummer Joey Castillo.

The pre-order is already sold out, but check out Magnetic Eye Records for updates.