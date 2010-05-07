Zakk Wylde Announces New Black Label Society Album

Black Label Society's new album is officially confirmed for an August 10, 2010, North American release date. Order of the Black will feature Black Label at its best with frontman/lead axeman Zakk Wylde's signature guitar virtuosity and howling vocals, as well as a propulsive rhythm section, courtesy of bassist J.D. Deservio and drummer Will Hunt, along with a few surprises. Wylde commented in jest, "The Doom Crew and I have been holed up in the Black Label Bunker for the last few months laying down some of the heaviest, sexiest tracks imaginable. We can't wait for Berserkers worldwide to hear the symphonic masterpiece that is the new BLS record!" Order of the Black will be released in North America via E1 Music.

In other news, Black Label Society has just been confirmed to headline the second stage of 2010's Ozzfest. This marks the band's sixth appearance on the explosive hard rock package tour. Please see below for tour dates. Following Ozzfest, BLS will head out on its own worldwide headlining tour in support of Order of the Black through 2011.

OZZFEST 2010:

AUGUST

14 San Bernadino, CA San Manuel Ampitheater

17 Chicago, IL First Midwest Bank Ampitheatre

19 Pittsburgh, PA First Niagara Pavilion

21 Hartford, CT Comcast Theater

22 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center

24 Boston, MA Comcast Center

blacklabelsociety.com