Zakk Wylde Announces West Coast Solo Acoustic Tour

Zakk Wylde has announced a West Coast solo acoustic tour. The tour, which kicks off April 21 and ends May 1, ties in with the April 9 paperback release of his book, Bringing Metal to the Children: The Complete Berzerker’s Guide to World Tour Domination.

Tickets go on sale this weekend. Check out the tour dates below.

In the book, the Black Label Society guitarist and longtime Ozzy Osbourne axeman shares what really goes on behind tour bus windows and stage doors. The book, which will be published via William Morrow, was co-written by Eric Hendrikx.

"If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s really like to tour with a big-time metal group, this is the definitive statement," wrote Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski in his original column about the book.

"While most rock bios focus on the 'sensitive inner-workings' of the artist, Zakk dispenses with all that comedy and gets down to the drinking, the vomiting, the disgusting pranks and non-stop jackass behavior that describes actual touring life.

"Or, as he explains in the book’s intro, “You lucky motherfuckers are gonna learn what it takes to tear through shows on the road in pure Black Label fashion, rollin’ though hell and destroying everything in your path.”

For more about the book, check out the promo video below. For the rest of Tolinski's column, head here.

Zakk Wylde Promo Tour Dates

April 21 San Francisco, CA Independent

April 22 Chico, CA El Rey Theater

April 24 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

April 25 Reno, NV El Dorado

April 26 Modesto, CA Fat Cat

April 27 Las Vegas, NV Hard Rock Hotel

April 28 Scottsdale, AZ Pub Rock

April 30 San Diego, CA Belly Up

May 1 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House

For more information on Zakk Wylde, visit zakkwylde.com.