“A sonically punishing instrument for the most dedicated shred warriors”: Wylde Audio unveils the Blood Skull Berzerker – and it’s got a “visually brutal” new body shape worthy of its name

Zakk Wylde’s gear brand, Wylde Audio, isn’t exactly known for its subtle electric guitar designs – and its latest creation, the appropriately named Blood Skull Berzerker, is certainly no exception.

Looking like Salvador Dalí’s impression of a B.C. Rich Warlock, the all-new body shape is said it “embody raw power, aggression, and unmistakable style that Wylde Audio is known for”... and there’s no arguing on the latter point, that’s for sure.

True to Wylde’s tonal persuasions, a pair of his favored high-output EMG 81/85 active humbuckers sit at the guitar’s core. It also offers a mahogany body – with a Blood Skull graphic, of course – a three-piece maple set-neck with the guitarist’s custom C-profiling, and an ebony fretboard.

There are 22 X Jumbo frets to glide across, with a 24.625" scale length and a 14" fretboard radius.

Hardware specs include a TonePros T3BP TOM bridge with T1ZS tailpiece and Grover tuners, both finished in Satin Black, as well as a Graph Tech Ivory TUSQ XL nut. Controls for Volume and Tone can be found on the control circuit.

For those who aren’t keen on the Blood Skull finish, there is also a Corridor graphic option, which offers a more square and angular take on Wylde’s famous bullseye design.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Wylde Audio ) (Image credit: Wylde Audio )

Wylde Audio promises the Blood Skull Berzerker to be a “visually brutal and sonically punishing instrument for the most dedicated shred warriors”, with Wylde’s advocation of them on stage testament to that statement.

However, those wanting to house the weaponized six-string in a Wylde Audio WA-VW-2 premium wooden case will have to buy one separately. Surely a guitar this sharp would be fine loose in the back of a van, though, right? Other pieces of gear would surely fear it.

The axe is available to order for $1,699, but models played and signed by Wylde from Pantera’s upcoming tour with Metallica this April and May will be available to buy through VIP packages.

(Image credit: Wylde Audio)

The VIP sum of $3,500 includes a ticket to a show, a guitar fresh from the stage, a private meet-and-greet with Wylde himself, and an exclusive poster.

Visit Wylde Audio for more information on the Blood Skull Berzerker, and Wylde Audio VIP for ticket upgrade packages.

The guitars may feature at Black Sabbath's blockbuster final show, with Wylde set for a double shift with Ozzy and Pantera.