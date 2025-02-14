“A sonically punishing instrument for the most dedicated shred warriors”: Wylde Audio unveils the Blood Skull Berzerker – and it’s got a “visually brutal” new body shape worthy of its name
Zakk Wylde’s gear brand has rolled out yet another new body shape, and it’s quite a sight to behold
Zakk Wylde’s gear brand, Wylde Audio, isn’t exactly known for its subtle electric guitar designs – and its latest creation, the appropriately named Blood Skull Berzerker, is certainly no exception.
Looking like Salvador Dalí’s impression of a B.C. Rich Warlock, the all-new body shape is said it “embody raw power, aggression, and unmistakable style that Wylde Audio is known for”... and there’s no arguing on the latter point, that’s for sure.
True to Wylde’s tonal persuasions, a pair of his favored high-output EMG 81/85 active humbuckers sit at the guitar’s core. It also offers a mahogany body – with a Blood Skull graphic, of course – a three-piece maple set-neck with the guitarist’s custom C-profiling, and an ebony fretboard.
There are 22 X Jumbo frets to glide across, with a 24.625" scale length and a 14" fretboard radius.
Hardware specs include a TonePros T3BP TOM bridge with T1ZS tailpiece and Grover tuners, both finished in Satin Black, as well as a Graph Tech Ivory TUSQ XL nut. Controls for Volume and Tone can be found on the control circuit.
For those who aren’t keen on the Blood Skull finish, there is also a Corridor graphic option, which offers a more square and angular take on Wylde’s famous bullseye design.
Wylde Audio promises the Blood Skull Berzerker to be a “visually brutal and sonically punishing instrument for the most dedicated shred warriors”, with Wylde’s advocation of them on stage testament to that statement.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
However, those wanting to house the weaponized six-string in a Wylde Audio WA-VW-2 premium wooden case will have to buy one separately. Surely a guitar this sharp would be fine loose in the back of a van, though, right? Other pieces of gear would surely fear it.
The axe is available to order for $1,699, but models played and signed by Wylde from Pantera’s upcoming tour with Metallica this April and May will be available to buy through VIP packages.
The VIP sum of $3,500 includes a ticket to a show, a guitar fresh from the stage, a private meet-and-greet with Wylde himself, and an exclusive poster.
Visit Wylde Audio for more information on the Blood Skull Berzerker, and Wylde Audio VIP for ticket upgrade packages.
The guitars may feature at Black Sabbath's blockbuster final show, with Wylde set for a double shift with Ozzy and Pantera.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“It may be loosely inspired by the ES-335, but that’s where any similarity ends… An almost timeless design from the hands and ears of one of the greats”: Lowden GL-J review
“People usually assume it’s a Rickenbacker, Telecaster or Jaguar. It’s often been this Les Paul”: Gibson and Johnny Marr have recreated the 1984 Les Paul that underpinned The Smiths legend’s entire career