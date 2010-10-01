Zakk Wylde Cancels Two Shows Due To Health Concerns

Black Label Society was forced to cancel a scheduled tour stop on the Black Label Berzerkus tour last night at the Anchor Inn in Omaha, Nebraska due to frontman Zakk Wylde's health. Tonight's appearance in Clive, Iowa at the 7 Flags Event Center has also been canceled. Wylde was admitted to a hospital in Nebraska late yesterday afternoon and was diagnosed with a blood clotting condition in his leg. Wylde first suffered from blood clots in August 2009. As of now, the Black Label Berzerkus is set to continue in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Eagles Ballroom this Saturday, October 2nd.

BLS apologizes to ticket holders of last night's and tonight's shows. Every effort will be made to reschedule the missed tour dates. Ticket holders can hold on to their tickets or tickets can be refunded at the place of purchase. Meet & greet package refunds will be processed promptly. Further updates on Wylde's medical condition will be made available as they become known. For more information, please visit www.blacklabelsociety.com.

Remaining Black Label Berzerkus dates:

Oct 2 2010 - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

Oct 3 2010 - Roy Wilkins Auditorium at St. Paul RiverCentre - St. Paul, MN

Oct 5 2010 - Expo Five - Louisville, KY

Oct 7 2010 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

Oct 8 2010 - Convention Hall - Asbury Park, NJ

Oct 9 2010 - The Colisee - Lewiston, ME

Oct 10 2010 - Lupo's Heartbreak Hotel - Providence, RI

Oct 12 2010 - Cunard Centre - Halifax, NS, CANADA

Oct 14 2010 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC, CANADA

Oct 15 2010 - Sound Academy - Toronto, ON, CANADA

Oct 16 2010 - Trib Total Media Amphitheatre - Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 17 2010 - Merriweather Post Pavillion - Columbia, MD***

Oct 19 2010 - House Of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

Oct 20 2010 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

Oct 22 2010 - House of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

Oct 23 2010 - Masquerade Music Park - Atlanta, GA

Oct 24 2010 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

Oct 26 2010 - Hard Rock - Orlando, FL

Oct 28 2010 - Verizon Wireless Theater - Houston, TX

Oct 29 2010 - Concrete St. Amphitheater - Corpus Christi, TX

Oct 30 2010 - Verizon Theatre @ Grand Prairie - Grand Prairie, TX

Oct 31 2010 - Lonestar Pavilion - Lubbock, TX

Nov 2 2010 - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX

Nov 3 2010 - Brady Theater - Tulsa, OK

Nov 5 2010 - DeltaPlex - Grand Rapids, MI

Nov 6 2010 - Congress Theater - Chicago, IL

Nov 7 2010 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI

Nov 9 2010 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

Nov 10 2010 - The LC Pavilion - Columbus, OH

Nov 12 2010 - Cotillion - Wichita, KS

Nov 13 2010 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

Nov 14 2010 - The Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

Nov 16 2010 - The Saltaire - Magna, UT

Nov 18 2010 - Dodge Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

Nov 19 2010 - The Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

Nov 20 2010 - Warfield - San Francisco, CA

Nov 21 2010 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

*** with Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper and Murderdolls