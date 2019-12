Zakk Wylde reportedly recorded a guest spot on the upcoming new EP from Black Veil Brides, simply titled Rebels. Zakk features on a cover of "Unholy" by Kiss.

The 3-song EP is set for release on Christmas, and features one new original track alongside the Kiss cover and a cover of Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell."

Black Veil Brides released their sophomore album, Set The World On Fire, earlier this year.