Zakk Wylde Teams Up with Grill ‘Em All Restaurant to Create Berzerker Burger

Zakk Wylde has teamed up with Grill ‘Em All to create the Berzerker Burger, a hamburger with two blackened half-pound patties, Eagle Rock Solidarity battered onion rings, white truffle pomme frites, chipotle ketchup, cheddar and thick-cut bacon, all smothered in chili.

Grill ‘Em All has honored many rock legends on their menu — including Dee Snider, Behemoth and Napalm Death — but this is the first collaboration of its kind.

Wylde fans and burger enthusiasts alike will be able to get their hands on the Berzerker as of noon April 20 at Grill ‘Em All restaurant at 19 E. Main St., Alhambra, California.

"Doing a Zakk Wylde burger is a dream come true for us because the guy is everything we dig about Metal,” said Matt Chernus, co-owner of Grill ‘Em All. “We thought, 'What would Zakk Wylde like? Um, yeah, beer and spice!’ Two blackened patties with boozy onion rings, truffle fries and chipotle ketchup. We know this burg is going to make people meat drunk."

