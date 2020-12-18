ZT Amplifiers' Lunchbox has made its name as one of the top compact amps in the industry for more than a decade, offering a ton of output in a highly portable package.

Now the company has managed to improve on what was already amp perfection with the new American-made Lunchbox Reverb. The new offering boasts expanded tone controls, increased output, a great new look and authentic-sounding built-in reverb, while still retaining the same great sound and compact design of its predecessor.

To demonstrate just how mouthwatering the new Lunchbox is, we hooked up Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario with the Reverb, which he calls “a very cool and stylish amp,” for this in-depth demo.

(Image credit: ZT Amplifiers)

As Paul states at the top of the video, the Lunchbox Reverb boasts 100 watts of RMS Class D power, with a 6 1/2-inch custom-designed speaker, which can also be used in tandem with a companion cab.

The amp’s control panel is super-straightforward, consisting of volume, treble, bass, gain and, of course, a brand-new reverb knob.

“Overall it’s not really a distorted amp,” Paul says. “It pretty much stays clean with a lot of high headroom.”

To demonstrate, Paul first plays some licks on his Fender Strat with the amp’s gain knob at nine o’clock. The tone is clear and bright, with just a hint of hair.

He then cranks the gain, achieving a louder and more compressed sound. “It was just about to break up,” he says of the Lunchbox Reverb, "but for the most part it stayed clean with a lot of headroom.”

Next, Paul demos the built-in reverb, which he describes as “lush and ambient,” and also tries out a variety of stompbox effects. “You can really hear how great this amp translates your pedals,” he says.

In Paul’s estimation, the amp is a winner across the board.

“The ZT Lunchbox Reverb combines portability and performance for a stylish amplifier that clocks in at under 10 pounds,” he says.

“For its massive amount of power and tone, I’m taking this lunchbox everywhere with me. Definitely check it out.”

For more information on the Lunchbox Reverb, head to ZT Amplifiers.