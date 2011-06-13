ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Picks His Top 10 Blues Albums of All Time

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, known as one of the greatest blues guitarists of his generation, has picked his top 10 blues albums for our sister site, MusicRadar.com.

"Ever since I was a little kid and first heard Jimmy Reed's 'Honey, Don't Let Me Go,' the blues has been in my blood," Gibbons says. "The blues is a mighty long road. Or it could be a river, one that twists and turns and flows into a sea of limitless musical potential. The blues is life itself."

The list contains entries on Howlin' Wolf, Muddy Waters and B.B. King.

“He played great harmonica, and he could certainly get with it on the guitar," said Gibbons of Howlin' Wolf. "He had a mystique that came through on record. He could be overwhelming and scary. Not many artists can do that. So I’d call him one of the true originals of the blues."

