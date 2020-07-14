Dunlop Cry Baby QZ1 Q Zone review

A niche pedal maybe, but one that does its job perfectly with no worries about treadle positioning.

Back in original three-knob guise after the four-knob CSP030 Custom Shop version, the Q Zone mimics a ‘cocked wah’ - the sound of a wah pedal held in a fixed position, a favored technique of many players to give a tonal shift to their sound, typically a resonant treble boost for enhanced harmonic content.

The volume knob has plenty extra to drive your amp if you want to incorporate a boost, while the Peak control has the same function as the rocker pot of a wah pedal, setting the centre frequency and essentially mimicking the treadle position.

The Q Zone knob sets the bandpass shape (broad or narrow) and effectively dials in the intensity for more throatiness or quack.

Here’s an extra dimension to your sound that you wouldn’t get with basic EQ, and while it’s perhaps not as versatile as having a full wah pedal on your ’board, it takes up much less space and lets you instantly hit that sweet spot every time.

