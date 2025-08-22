“He told me that after he was gone, he just wanted to be remembered for bringing country music into metal”: Brent Hinds, 1974-2025 – the guitar world pays tribute

Earlier this week, Brent Hinds died following a fatal motorcycle accident in Atlanta. In the wake of such sudden and tragic news, the guitar world has taken to social media to pay tribute to Hinds, honoring the music and memory of one of metal guitar’s most singular players and unique characters.

In a post from Mastodon – the band with whom Hinds played for a quarter of a century – the group wrote, “We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief. Last night, Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident.

“We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Their sentiments were echoed by a wave of Hinds’ peers and friends, with Mark Morton penning an especially emotional tribute that highlighted the late guitar great’s character as well as his musical output.

“Brent Hinds was a bottle rocket of creative spirit and emotion. He would absolutely crack me up with his meandering, stream of consciousness banter,” he wrote. “Brent was a motherfucker on six strings. He heard things that nobody else heard… so he’d bring them to life so that we could all hear them too.”

“He was an enigmatic human being who played by no one’s rules and was one of the greatest guitarists of our generation,” offered Converge. “Knowing him was a privilege. Anyone who ever met him had a story about it afterwards because he truly was one of a kind.”

Matthew Hughes of Banker Guitars – a close friend of Hinds’ with whom he worked, wrote, “It’s gonna take some time for me to fully process the loss of my friend, and I’m not sure that I ever will.

“Brent Hinds was one of the most uniquely gifted people I’ve ever known, there is no one who heard or interpreted music in the way that he did. His guitar playing was always balanced on the edge of chaos, but its roots were firmly planted in country and blues.

“He told me once that after he was gone, he just wanted to be remembered for bringing country music into metal. I think that is an undeniable truth for anyone who has ever listened to Mastodon.”

Marcus King – another close friend of Hinds who played regularly with him – shared a collection of photos of the two together, alongside a powerful tribute that read, “Brent Hinds became one of my best friends the moment we met and a brother soon after.

“Brent stood beside me when I married my wife. I’ll always be thankful to have lived at the same time as such an incredible person and musician. St. Peter dont judge him too harshly, his heart was golden.”

More tributes to Brent Hinds can be found below.

