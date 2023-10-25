Electro-Harmonix Nano Pulsar review – a flexible, if not entirely up-to-the-minute, tremolo pedal

The EHX Nano series is a great space saver, and as this Pulsar tremolo pedal shows it also offers viable substitutes for the larger pedals that inspired them.

Maybe surprisingly, the Nano version of the Pulsar tremolo pedal actually adds a knob over its larger version with adjustable volume, which, of course, is useful for counteracting any of the perceived volume drop that a tremolo effect can exhibit – and in this case it also has enough on tap to kick a useful boost down the line.

There’s a mono input to the pedal, but you get the choice of standard mono tremolo use or a stereo output for auto-panning. We have standard Depth and Rate knobs here, both with a wide range, and a toggle-switched choice of triangle or harder-edged square wave modes.

In addition, a Shape knob can further adjust the shape of the chosen waveform. With the triangle wave, this offers the chance to move away from the absolutely symmetrical shape in the centre-detente position for the more lopsided rising or falling sawtooth shapes.

With the square wave, you get adjustment from narrow to wide pulse width. There’s plenty here to make this a practical purchase for the price, although tremolo pedals have moved on, with some players actively seeking harmonic tremolo and tap tempo.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)