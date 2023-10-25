Electro-Harmonix Nano Pulsar review – a flexible, if not entirely up-to-the-minute, tremolo pedal

The Nano range offers classic EHX tones in a more compact format, but this downsized version of the Pulsar tremolo manages to add more controls to the format

By Trevor Curwen
( Guitarist )
published
Electro-Harmonix Nano Pulsar
(Image: © Future / Phil Barker)

Guitar World Verdict

The EHX Nano series is a great space saver, and as this Pulsar tremolo pedal shows it also offers viable substitutes for the larger pedals that inspired them.

Pros

  • +

    Does the job of its larger sibling.

  • +

    Tidy build.

  • +

    Small size.

  • +

    Small price.

Cons

  • -

    Some players might want tap and harmonic tremolo modes.

You can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing guitar products so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Maybe surprisingly, the Nano version of the Pulsar tremolo pedal actually adds a knob over its larger version with adjustable volume, which, of course, is useful for counteracting any of the perceived volume drop that a tremolo effect can exhibit – and in this case it also has enough on tap to kick a useful boost down the line. 

There’s a mono input to the pedal, but you get the choice of standard mono tremolo use or a stereo output for auto-panning. We have standard Depth and Rate knobs here, both with a wide range, and a toggle-switched choice of triangle or harder-edged square wave modes. 

In addition, a Shape knob can further adjust the shape of the chosen waveform. With the triangle wave, this offers the chance to move away from the absolutely symmetrical shape in the centre-detente position for the more lopsided rising or falling sawtooth shapes. 

With the square wave, you get adjustment from narrow to wide pulse width. There’s plenty here to make this a practical purchase for the price, although tremolo pedals have moved on, with some players actively seeking harmonic tremolo and tap tempo.

Specs

Electro-Harmonix Nano Pulsar

(Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)
  • PRICE: $103/£99
  • ORIGIN: USA
  • TYPE: Tremolo pedal
  • FEATURES: Buffered bypass, stereo operation
  • CONTROLS: Volume, Depth, Shape, Rate, Shape switch (Triangle/Square), Bypass footswitch
  • CONNECTIONS: Standard input, standard outputs (Mono/L, R)
  • POWER: 9V battery or 9V DC adaptor (not supplied) 30mA 
  • DIMENSIONS: 70 (w) x 111 (d) x 50mm (h) 
  • CONTACT: Electro-Harmonix

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Trevor Curwen
Trevor Curwen

Trevor Curwen has played guitar for several decades – he's also mimed it on the UK's Top of the Pops. Much of his working life, though, has been spent behind the mixing desk, during which time he has built up a solid collection of the guitars, amps and pedals needed to cover just about any studio session. He writes pedal reviews for Guitarist and has contributed to Total Guitar, MusicRadar and Future Music among others.