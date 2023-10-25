Electro-Harmonix Nano Pulsar review – a flexible, if not entirely up-to-the-minute, tremolo pedal

Maybe surprisingly, the Nano version of the Pulsar tremolo pedal actually adds a knob over its larger version with adjustable volume, which, of course, is useful for counteracting any of the perceived volume drop that a tremolo effect can exhibit – and in this case it also has enough on tap to kick a useful boost down the line.
There’s a mono input to the pedal, but you get the choice of standard mono tremolo use or a stereo output for auto-panning. We have standard Depth and Rate knobs here, both with a wide range, and a toggle-switched choice of triangle or harder-edged square wave modes.
In addition, a Shape knob can further adjust the shape of the chosen waveform. With the triangle wave, this offers the chance to move away from the absolutely symmetrical shape in the centre-detente position for the more lopsided rising or falling sawtooth shapes.
With the square wave, you get adjustment from narrow to wide pulse width. There’s plenty here to make this a practical purchase for the price, although tremolo pedals have moved on, with some players actively seeking harmonic tremolo and tap tempo.
Specs
- PRICE: $103/£99
- ORIGIN: USA
- TYPE: Tremolo pedal
- FEATURES: Buffered bypass, stereo operation
- CONTROLS: Volume, Depth, Shape, Rate, Shape switch (Triangle/Square), Bypass footswitch
- CONNECTIONS: Standard input, standard outputs (Mono/L, R)
- POWER: 9V battery or 9V DC adaptor (not supplied) 30mA
- DIMENSIONS: 70 (w) x 111 (d) x 50mm (h)
- CONTACT: Electro-Harmonix