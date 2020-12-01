Eventide PowerMax and PowerMini review

An expandable and well-designed high-current power solution, the Powermax is an excellent option for your ever-growing pedalboard needs.

One thing that’s crucial to keeping a neat and efficient pedalboard is a pedalboard power supply that can distribute power to all or most of the pedals on the ’board negating – or at least minimising – the need for any bulky adaptors while keeping power cabling tidy.

With many guitarists now using high-current digital pedals from the likes of Strymon and so on, power distributors have had to evolve to cater for that need by offering a number of high-current outputs.

Eventide is a company that pioneered higher-current pedals starting with its ’Factor series and moving on to the likes of the H9, and has consequently offered compatible power solutions.

The latest is a new (rev2) version of the PowerMax with a dedicated 24-volt aux power output that can be used via a single cable to power the PowerMini expander ($109/£119), adding four more high-current power outlets to the PowerMax’s seven.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)

Created with Danish specialist power-supply manufacturer Cioks – and closely related to its DC7 – the 25mm (one-inch) thick PowerMax is nicely compact for pedalboard placement.

It features three nine-volt outlets plus four outputs switchable between nine, 12, 15 and 18 volts DC, which are ideal for pedals working on a specific voltage other than nine volts, or for nine-volt pedals that can run at higher voltages for more headroom.

Every output can put out up to 660mA of current at nine volts, so there’s more than enough for Strymon pedals and Boss 200 and 500 series units, as well as Eventide’s own. There’s also a USB output so you can keep your phone charged at the same time!

All of the PowerMax outputs are isolated and everything works as it should with no noise issues. Seven outlets may be enough for most compact pedalboards, but if you need more then connecting a PowerMini expander is a doddle with its included 60cm cable.

The PowerMini is also available at $129 / £139 with its own low-profile inline external AC power adaptor if you want a standalone unit with four outlets.

Verdict

Ready to use with a wide variety of DC pedals, Eventide’s PowerMax or PowerMini may cover your present needs but they are also part of a power system that can expand as your pedalboard creeps across the floor.

Specifications