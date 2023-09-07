Fender Limited Edition Tom DeLonge Stratocaster review – nails all the small things

Say it ain't so: the Blink-182 guitarist's stripped-back Strat has returned after 20 years away, and remains an addictive single-pickup rock machine

By Daryl Robertson
( Total Guitar )
published
Fender Tom DeLonge Stratocaster
(Image: © Future / Olly Curtis)

Guitar World Verdict

The Tom DeLonge Strat is a pop‑punk hammer. It’s powerful, straightforward and the perfect tool for pounding away on heavily distorted powerchords.

Pros

  • +

    Seymour Duncan Invader is a bold and powerful humbucker.

  • +

    Cool finish options.

  • +

    Very playable, fun Strat.

Cons

  • -

    The stripped-back feature set won't suit everyone.

You can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing guitar products so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Fender’s artist range reads like a who’s who of rock royalty, and whether it’s the flamboyant Jimmy Page Tele, the metal-ready Jim Root Jazzmaster or Kurt Cobain’s southpaw Jag, there’s always been something for every type of player – a fact exemplified by the Californian giant’s latest releases.

And this one is arguably the most hotly anticipated guitar of the year – well, certainly among pop-punk fans – the Tom DeLonge Signature Stratocaster. The streamlined punk powerhouse is back with a vengeance. 

The Blink-182 guitarist’s original run was discontinued in 2004 when DeLonge was enticed over to Gibson with his own ES-333, but luckily the re-released Strat is just as you remember it, albeit with a couple of tweaks.

Featuring the unaccompanied Seymour Duncan Invader humbucker that helped DeLonge craft his trademark sound, a solitary volume control and a slew of colourful finish options, this Strat is as simple as it gets, and that’s what we love about it. 

It feels like a lifetime since the original run of DeLonge Strats hit the scene, but that doesn’t mean their popularity has faded. Instead, they’ve developed a cult following, with second-hand prices reaching new heights once it was announced Tom had reunited with his former Blink-182 bandmates.

Naturally, the rumour mill started turning immediately, with speculation of a signature Starcaster in the works and, eventually, the return of the stripped-back Strat.

Fender Tom DeLonge Stratocaster

(Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis)

In stark contrast to signature models like the recent fuzz-equipped Steve Lacy Strat, DeLonge has forgone all extras in favour of the bare essentials – a single pickup and volume control, as well as a hardtail construction.

Just like the original, the new 2023 model boasts a solo Seymour Duncan Invader humbucker, which is precisely what’s needed for hard-hitting punk rock. The tone is aggressive, defiant – and dammit, we love it. 

That’s not to say that Tom’s basic Strat is entirely devoid of features, though. The lone master control is equipped with a treble bleed circuit which helps preserve the high-end when you roll off the volume – ideal for when you want to get a little cleaner. 

Fender Tom DeLonge Stratocaster

(Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis)

The neck here is wide, flat and super-comfortable, and the addition of a slab rosewood fingerboard is a nice touch. The modern medium jumbo frets lend themselves perfectly to lead work, with bends ringing out as clear as a bell. 

Okay, so Fender isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel here, and nor do they need to. For us, this pared-back Strat is the ultimate pop-punk machine, with stunning finish options, superb build quality and a tone to die for.

The DeLonge is a finely-tuned instrument that is designed with one thing in mind, and it absolutely nails it. From the treble bleed circuit to its oversized headstock and array of finish options, we love the care and attention that has gone into this signature axe – because, as we know, all the small things matter. 

Specs

Tom DeLonge's Fender Limited Edition Stratocaster

(Image credit: Fender)
  • PRICE: $/£1,299
  • BODY: Alder 
  • NECK: Maple, Modern C profile
  • FINGERBOARD: Rosewood
  • FINGERBOARD RADIUS: 9.5”
  • FRETS: Medium Jumbo 
  • PICKUPS: Seymour Duncan Invader 
  • CONTROLS: Master Volume with Treble Bleed 
  • FINISH OPTIONS: Surf Green, Daphne Blue, Black, Graffiti Yellow
  • CONTACT: Fender

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson

First and foremost, I'm a guitar enthusiast – a fanatic, some might say. I'm a firm believer that most of the world's problems can be solved with a Gibson SG and a catastrophically loud amp. As a Senior Deals Writer on Guitar World, I write about guitars for a living, but in a past life, I worked in music retail for 7 years, advising customers on the right guitars, basses, drums, pianos, and PA systems for their needs. I also have a passion for live sound; I'm a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland, where I live with my wife and dog. 