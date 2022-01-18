Massive Unity TAE 10th Anniversary review

If you like AC30-esque tones, this pedal is a very flexible purveyor of that sound. It can be a practical drive and boost working with your amp, but that speaker-emulated output will give you great sounds for recording and get you out of trouble if your amp goes down at a gig.

Pedals from Spanish companies tend to go under the radar in the UK for some reason, although we do get to see them occasionally – the Aclam Dr Robert being one such example.

Here we have the Massive Unity 10th Anniversary Danny Gomez signature TAE pedal on review, designed by its namesake, a highly experienced session musician and designer, as well as a massive Brian May aficionado.

As for the rest of the name – TAE stands for Tube Amp Emulator and the pedal commemorates 10 years of the original Danny Gomez design, as seen in a pedal made by another Spanish company, Thunder Tomate.

The TAE is basically a preamp pedal that takes its inspiration from Vox amp tone, but it has a range of applications via its two outputs. One output delivers the straight preamp sound so you can plug it into a power amp or the effects return of your amp, thus using the TAE rather than your amp’s preamp section.

Alternatively, you can use it like a straight overdrive pedal going directly into your amp. The second output has speaker emulation based on the sound of an open-backed cabinet with two 12-inch Alnico Blue speakers like an AC30, so you can use it direct into a PA or for recording.

Three knobs control the action: Volume for output, Gain to dial in the amount of dirt in the sound, and a Tone knob for the top-end. Nicely touch-sensitive and functioning as a standard drive pedal or preamp, it will endow your amp with a very practical range of Vox-flavoured drive.

Using the speaker-emulated output, direct into an audio interface, we were able to record realistic mic’d AC30 tones without the high volume and hassle. What’s more, it takes other pedals well: a Rangemaster-style treble booster in front of it will definitely put you in the ballpark for some driven Brian May tones.

