Guitar World: April 2013 Videos

Column Videos

• In Deep: How to Expand Your Approach to Improvising by Playing on No More Than Three Strings

• Metal For Life: Unlocking the Secrets of the Seven Fundamental Modes Favored by Randy Rhoads

• All That Jazz: Learn to Burn — My Approach to Warming Up

• Prog-Gnosis: Voicing Options — Devising Chord Voicings on the Eight-String Guitar

• String Theory: Applying Breathtaking Arpeggio Sweeps to the "Autumn Leaves" Chord Progression

• Talkin' Blues: Anatomy of a Classic Solo — Billy Butler and "Honky Tonk"

• Hole Notes: The Killer Chord Moves and Blazing Bluegrass Lines of Flatpicker Tony Rice

Gear Videos

• Blackstar Amplification ID:100TVP Head

• Epiphone Les Paul Standard Plustop Pro

• Mesa/Boogie Tone-Burst, Grid Slammer, Flux-Drive and Throttle Box Pedals

• Framus Diablo Progressive X Guitar

• Schecter Hellraiser C VI BCH Baritone Guitar