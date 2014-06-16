Trending

The Gaslight Anthem Announce New Album, 'Get Hurt'

The Gaslight Anthem have announced a new album, entitled Get Hurt.

The New Jersey band will release the new record, their fifth, on August 18 through Virgin/EMI. The album was recorded at Blackbird Studios in Nashville with producer Mike Crossey (Arctic Monkeys, Jake Bugg) and is the follow-up to 2012's Handwritten.

Here's the tracklisting for Get Hurt:

  • 1. "Stay Vicious"
  • 2. "1,000 Years"
  • 3. "Get Hurt"
  • 4. "Stray Paper"
  • 5. "Helter Skeleton"
  • 6. "Underneath The Ground"
  • 7. "Rollin' And Tumblin''
  • 8. "Red Violins"
  • 9. "Selected Poems"
  • 10. "Ain't That A Shame"
  • 11. "Break Your Heart"
  • 12. "Dark Places"