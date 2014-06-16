The Gaslight Anthem Announce New Album, 'Get Hurt'

The Gaslight Anthem have announced a new album, entitled Get Hurt.
The New Jersey band will release the new record, their fifth, on August 18 through Virgin/EMI. The album was recorded at Blackbird Studios in Nashville with producer Mike Crossey (Arctic Monkeys, Jake Bugg) and is the follow-up to 2012's Handwritten.
Here's the tracklisting for Get Hurt:
- 1. "Stay Vicious"
- 2. "1,000 Years"
- 3. "Get Hurt"
- 4. "Stray Paper"
- 5. "Helter Skeleton"
- 6. "Underneath The Ground"
- 7. "Rollin' And Tumblin''
- 8. "Red Violins"
- 9. "Selected Poems"
- 10. "Ain't That A Shame"
- 11. "Break Your Heart"
- 12. "Dark Places"