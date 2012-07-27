Joe Walsh Claims James Gang is ‘Alive and Well’

In a recent interview with Gibson, Joe Walsh revealed that the James Gang is “alive and well” and that the legendary trio will most likely start touring small venues soon.

Speaking to M – Music & Musicians, Walsh said, “I went to Cleveland and saw [drummer] Jimmy [Fox] and [bassist] Dale [Peters], and we played some together. It’s great; we can still do it. The James Gang is alive and well. The first little window I get from my current project, and the Eagles, we’ll probably go out as a three-piece. At some point we’ll go out and play some small places. I don’t think we should have a ‘comeback’ tour and I don’t think we should try to fill 10,000-seat places. But in House of Blues and Hard Rock Café venues – those types of places – I think we would do great.”

In the meantime, Walsh is on a solo tour in support of his latest album, Analog Man.