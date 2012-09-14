Talkin' Blues: Chromatic Phrasing

The following content is related to the November 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

The standard structures for blues guitar melodies are a combination of pentatonic scales and arpeggios (chord tones), but more often than not, blues phrases also contain some "in-between" notes, or chromatic tones.

Well-placed chromatics lend the phrasing both energy and sophistication, but the obvious question is, how do you manage all of those extra notes? The answer: stick firmly to your resolutions.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3