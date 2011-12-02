Trent Reznor Reveals Details of 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' Soundtrack

Trent Reznor revealed a few details about his soundtrack to the upcoming film The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

The soundtrack, which the Nine Inch Nails frontman wrote with Atticus Ross, will be out December 9. A sampler of six songs will be available for free at Dragontattoo.sandbaghq.com.

Reznor and Ross' reworking of Led Zeppelin's 'Immigrant Song', which features vocals from Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O, is included on the soundtrack. It has also been released for purchase via download ahead of the record's formal release.

A teaser of the track featured in the early trailers for The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, but has now been released in full. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click to hear the track.

Reznor wrote on his official website NIN.com of the release: "For the last 14 months Atticus and I have been hard at work on David Fincher’s The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. We laughed, we cried, we lost our minds and in the process made some of the most beautiful and disturbing music of our careers. The result is a sprawling three-hour opus that I am happy to announce is available for pre-order right now. The full release will be available in one week - December 9th."

The remake of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo has been directed by David Fincher and stars Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara. It will be released in UK cinemas on December 26. You can watch the trailer for the film by scrolling down to the bottom of the page and clicking.

Reznor has previously indicated that he will return to work as Nine Inch Nails after he completes his stint working on The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.