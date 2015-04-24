Women Shine at the 2015 She Rocks ASCAP Expo Showcase

If being surrounded by talented songwriters of all genres sounds good to you, you might want to check out the ASCAP "I Create Music" Expo.

Aimed at arming songwriters with tools for success, the Expo takes place in Hollywood from April 30 to May 2.

A highlight of the event is the She Rocks Showcase, a free performance event taking place on Friday, May 1, from 9pm to 12am. It's open to the public with no Expo badge required.

Featuring four outstanding female performers, the She Rocks Showcase is hosted by the Women's International Music Network and takes place at Tinhorn Flats, right across the street from the Expo.

Giveaways from Casio, Taylor Guitars and 108 Rock Star Guitars are icing on the cake of this cool event. But you gotta stop in to win!

Performers include the fabulous Dia Frampton, who you might have seen on the first season of The Voice, plus Alyse Black, Elle Winston, and Kate Diaz. Coming from all over the country, these four talented ladies are sure bring a bit of their own magic to the event.

Check each of them out below and then come on by!

Dia Frampton

With six number-one singles across Asia as a solo artist, Frampton has established herself as a prolific songwriter, collaborating with distinguished artists from around the world, including Lindsey Stirling, The Crystal Method, M83, and Singto Numchok. Currently, Frampton is working with her band ARCHIS, which pairs her with renowned film composer Joseph Trapanese, the musical mastermind behind Tron, Oblivion, and The Raid. In February, ARCHIS released a self-titled EP through Nettwerk Music Group. The band is now writing their debut album, to be released later this year. Find out more about Frampton at www.archismusic.com.

Alyse Black

Alyse Black started out belting Billie Holiday tunes a cappella on the streets of Pike Place Market in Seattle. Since then, she’s performed on Seattle’s NPR station, recorded a commercial for Target, moved to Austin, won Billboard’s Annual Songwriting Contest, had several songs placed in movies and TV shows, and toured the country playing over 600 clubs, theaters, festivals, television shows and radio stations. She recently won The Recording Conservatory of Austin’s Top Singer-Songwriter Contest and ran a successful Kickstarter to fund her long-awaited next album. Learn more at www.alyseblack.com.

Kate Diaz

Kate Diaz is a songwriter/guitarist/singer who has released four acoustic albums and three singles, including award-winning songs and songs for various causes. Over the past five years, she has booked her own gigs and performed more than 150 solo acoustic shows at Chicago venues and national festivals, notably at Lollapalooza, Milwaukee Summerfest, Midpoint Music Festival, Taste of Chicago, and National Mall Earth Day Festival. Kate graduated high school at 17 and moved to Boston, where she continues songwriting and performing while going to college at Berklee and Harvard. Visit www.katediazmusic.com for more information.

Elle Winston

Elle Winston (Brooklyn, NY) is a singer-songwriter who spent most of her life growing up in the southwest sun of Phoenix, Arizona before moving to Brooklyn. Her sound might best be described as a meeting of folk-legend James Taylor, the songstress Erykah Badu and the classical great Elly Ameling. Winston earned her Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance from the Herberger College of Music at Arizona State University. Learn more at www.ellewinston.com.

Click here to find out more about the ASCAP "I Create Music" Expo, and for the latest on the Women's International Music Network, click here.