Alan Gogoll’s "Bell Harmonics" Technique –– Video

Acoustic guitarist Alan Gogoll appeared on our radar last year with an innovative way to incorporate harmonics.

Now the Australia-native is back with another video, displaying more of his original “bell harmonics” technique.

The track is featured on his album Whimsical Toad, available at http://alangogoll.bandcamp.com.

Alan's guitar journey first began at the age of 5, when he discovered his mothers classical guitar hidden away in the attic.

Beginning guitar lessons soon afterwards, Alan moved from classical to electric to acoustic, practicing daily both technique and songwriting. By his early 20's Gogoll was writing and performing as his full time profession.

