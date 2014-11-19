Alex Highton “You Don’t Own This Life” — Exclusive Video Premiere

Here’s a darkly charming video premiere to get your day going.

It’s UK songwriter Alex Highton’s “You Don’t Own This Life.”

The video depicts a day off in the life of a regular Joe, but in this case our Joe happens to be the Grim Reaper.

Whether he’s purchasing a new scythe, munching on fish and chips or practicing ping pong — the Reaper’s life doesn’t appear much different from our own.

Highton’s songwriting matches perfectly with the tone of the video. While complex musically, “You Don’t Own This Life” carries with it an undeniable rawness and honesty.

Check out the video below, and find out more from Alex Highton at www.alexhighton.com.