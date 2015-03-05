American Opera to Play Vans Warped Tour 2015

American Opera, the brainchild of NYC singer-songwriter John Bee, will be playing the Acoustic Basement stage on the entire run of Vans Warped Tour 2015.

Dates kick off June 19 and run through August 8th. Tickets for all shows are now available here.

Bee says, "I went to my first Warped Tour in 2002 and got to meet some of my favorite bands like Thursday, Hot Water Music, and Reel Big Fish. I remember Geoff (from Thursday) asking the crowd, “How many of you out there have bands that are going to play Warped Tour someday?” Almost everyone in the crowd raised their hand. I sheepishly raised my hand, too. And now it’s true. I can’t believe it. It’s an honor to be a part of the tour."

American Opera has just released a new single and video for a track titled "Sand & Seed."

Check out the video here:

"Sand & Seed" will appear on American Opera's forthcoming LP, Small Victories, to be released later this year.

"'Sand & Seed' is a just a tiny glimpse of what to expect from my new album. It’s a song about failing, and trying, and failing, and trying some more. It’s about building, rebuilding, and never giving up. I loved working with a horn section and string section on the album. I have been writing and re-writing these songs for almost 3 years and I can’t explain how good it feels to share these songs with the world."

American Opera has performed well over 200 shows (both solo and full band) spanning the U.S. and Canada, including dates with The Avett Brothers, Josh Ritter, Cursive, Murder By Death, Owen, and William Elliott Whitmore, as well as featured performances at SXSW and the Vans Warped Tour.

Prior to Warped Tour, American Opera will play a string of shows this spring, including an supporting stint w/ Owen on April 9 in Lansing, MI and an appearance at Bled Fest on May 23. See dates below.

03/13/15 @ Hotel Philaphornia in Philadelphia, PA

04/01/15 @ Pittsburgh Winery in Pittsburgh, PA

04/09/15 @ The Loft in Lansing, MI (with Owen)

04/10/15 @ Studio Anatomy in Traverse City, MI

04/11/15 @ Fischer Hall in Frankenmuth, MI

04/12/15 @ Hard Rock Cafe in Chicago, IL

04/13/15 @ eMbers House in Rensselaer, IN

04/15/15 @ Tacocracy in Cincinnati, OH

04/16/15 @ The Shrunken Head in Columbus, OH

05/07/15 @ Buzzbin in Canton, OH

05/08/15 @ The Den in New Haven, IN

05/14/15 @ Reggies in Chicago, IL

05/22/15 @ Relax! It’s Just Coffee in Mansfield, OH

05/23/15 @ Bled Fest 2015 in Howell, MI

American Opera is the brainchild of John Bee, a born and raised Michigander currently residing in New York City. With a unique vocal range that effortlessly moves from whispersoft to singing at the top of his lungs, John’s one-of-a-kind vocal delivery and brutally honest lyrics make an instant connection to anyone within earshot.

In the three years of American Opera’s existence, John has released three EPs and penned a 2014 single entitled “Ode to US Airways” that pitted himself in a war against an international airline after they lost and refused to replace his guitar. The single ended up going viral and earned the airline so much bad press that they quickly replaced the stolen guitar. Up the punx.

Recording recently wrapped on the American Opera debut full length album. Small Victories is an expertly produced powerhouse that features everything from horn and string arrangements, quietly picked guitars, full-fledged rockers, and even an a cappella performance. The album chronicles the last 3 years of John’s life and begins with his move to New York City, just hours after Hurricane Sandy ripped through the bustling metropolis.

Incredibly honest, Small Victories is a 48-minute roller coaster ride featuring true-life stories of heartbreak, hope, suicide, murder, religion, mental health, and more. The deeply introspective album questions the author’s worth while simultaneously forcing himself to push forward. The record climaxes triumphantly with the subject proudly proclaiming that in spite of everything and against all odds, he still sings.

Find out more at http://www.americanopera.net