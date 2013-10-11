Ben Rector Premieres Acoustic Video for "I Like You"

Nashville singer-songwriter Ben Rector has just released an acoustic rendition of "I Like You" from his new album, The Walking In Between. The video was filmed by LR Baggs.

Ben's recently released independent album, The Walking In Between, made an impressive debut at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 album chart, No. 6 on Digital Albums chart, and No. 5 on the Independent Albums chart.

Produced in part by Jamie Kenney, Charlie Peacock, and partially self-produced, The Walking in Between is the first release on Rector’s own label, Aptly Named Recordings. The new set follows his previous two successful independent releases, 2010’s Into the Morning and 2011’s Something Like This, which have collectively sold more than 70,000 copies.

Both albums were iTunes leaders, with Something Like This reaching No. 1 on the digital retailer’s Singer/Songwriter Albums chart. Tracks from both albums appeared in multiple television shows, including One Tree Hill, Castle, The Neighbors and Pretty Little Liars.

Check out the "I Like You" acoustic video here:

Rector is on tour in the US supporting the album. Upcoming tour dates:

11-Oct - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

12-Oct - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

16-Oct - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

17-Oct - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

18-Oct - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

19-Oct - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

20-Oct - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

22-Oct - Charlottesville, VA @ University of Virginia

23-Oct - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

24-Oct - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

25-Oct - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

26-Oct - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

27-Oct - Fayetteville, NC @ Methodist University

30-Oct - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

1-Nov - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

2-Nov - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

3-Nov - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

6-Nov - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

7-Nov - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

8-Nov - Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

9-Nov - Norman, OK @ McCasland Fieldhouse

18-Nov - Clemson, SC @ Clemson University

19-Nov - Gainesville, FL @ University of Florida

2-Dec - Bolivar, MO @ Southwest Baptist University

Find out more at http://www.benrectormusic.com