Bobby Long Preps New Album, ‘Ode To Thinking’

Compass Records is pleased to announce the release of Bobby Long’s new record, Ode To Thinking.

Long has built a dedicated fan base around his hauntingly poetic lyrics and catchy melodies.

On his new record, Long returns to the basics: a guitar, sturdy songs, and his singularly plaintive voice.

"Bobby Long is our kind of artist – smart, musical and hardworking, with accessible songs of depth and beauty," says Compass Records co-founder Garry West. "And with his growing fan base and an album as good as Ode to Thinking, we're confident that he is an artist on the rise. All of us at Compass Records are thrilled to be working with Bobby and look forward to what the future will bring."

The album’s 11 original tracks showcase a hard-won maturity that belies Long’s 29 years. A prolific songwriter who has been compared to his own heroes – Elliott Smith, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan – Long’s vision for Ode to Thinking was honed in a live setting, where each song found its place on the album after being perfected on stage.

Producer/musician Mark Hallman (Carole King, Ani DiFranco) joined Long at Congress House Studios in Austin, Texas to record the album during a two week period in the fall of 2014. Ode to Thinking was made possible by a hugely successful PledgeMusic campaign. “It is incredibly gratifying that so many people wanted to help me make the new record,” Long says of the support. “This community has been with me for every step of the journey.

Long first gained international attention in 2008 when he co-wrote a song with musician Marcus Foster that found its way into the first film of the immensely popular Twilight series. The global impact of the film focused attention on him and spurred his move to America. Now writing and touring are a way of life.

In addition to supporting major artists including Steve Winwood, Iron & Wine, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Brett Dennen, Long headlines his own shows where his music and irreverent sense of humor have earned him steadfast fans and invitations to play high profile festivals like Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, the Dave Matthews Band Caravan and Bamboozle.

US TOUR DATES

Aug 1 - McCabe's - Los Angeles, CA

Aug 8 - Jammin' Java - Washington, DC

Aug 11 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

Aug 12 - Musica - Akron, OH

Aug 13 - Rumba Cafe - Columbus, OH

Aug 14 - Southgate House (Revival Room) - Cincinnati, OH/Newport, KY

Aug 15 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Aug 18 - Zanzabar - Louisville, KY

Aug 20 - Rozz Tox - Rock island, IL

Aug 24 - The Frequency - Madison, WI

Aug 25 - Firebird - St. Louis, MO

Aug 28 - Record Bar - Kansas City, MO

Aug 29 - Blue Door - Oklahoma City, OK

Aug 30 - Sam's Burger Joint - San Antonio, TX

Sept 2 - Cactus Club - Austin, TX

Sept 3 - Poor David's Pub - Dallas, TX

Sept 4 - Warehouse Live - Huston, TX

Sept 25 - World Live Cafe - Wilmington, DE

Sept 26 - The Linda - Albany, NY

Sept 27 - The Kate - Old Saybrook, CT

Follow Bobby Long on Facebook here.