Bowie Collaborators Join David Bronson for 'Questions'

“There’s something about starting the record with a voice other than mine that I really liked,” says NYC-based songwriter David Bronson of “Songbird,” the lead-off track and first single from his new album Questions (Big Arc Records), out today. “You would only do that if it’s something special, and you’re not going to get more special than Robin Clark.”

“Robin is one of the voices of David Bowie’s Young Americans and her husband Carlos Alomar was the guitarist on some of Bowie’s biggest hits, including ‘Young Americans,’ ‘Heroes,’ and ‘Fame,’ which he co-wrote with Bowie and John Lennon,” Bronson explains of the showbiz legends, who along with their daughter Lea-Lórien, are an integral part of Bronson’s band throughout Questions.

Besides being one third of the immortal backgrounds on Bowie’s landmark “plastic soul” album, Clark has also lent her talents to recordings and performances by Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Michael Jackson, Al Green, Bruce Springsteen, and Beyonce, to name a few. In addition to more than twenty-five years on Bowie's most commercially and critically adored work, Carlos Alomar can be heard on records by Iggy Pop, Paul McCartney, and Alicia Keys, among many more.

Watch the video for "Songbird" here.

As it was with The Long Lost Story, production for Questions was handled once again by Lou Reed producer Godfrey Diamond, who is also the man that turned the Alomars on to Bronson’s work.

“When I mentioned Young Americans to Godfrey, I didn't actually expect him to bring in the actual singers from the record!,” Bronson exclaims.

It seems that the Alomars were more than happy to be there. “I love intelligent songs. Songs that are worth singing, songs that would stand the test of time,” says Carlos. “When I first heard David Bronson, iconic writers came to mind. Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Cat Stevens and dare I say it, even Bowie. Recording Questions was pure joy.”

Clark concurs, saying, “In every generation there is always a need for a great storyteller, one that can shine a light on the human condition. I think that David Bronson is that person.”

DAVID BRONSON – ON TOUR

01/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Grape Room

02/01 Dayton, OH @ Blind Bob's

02/02 Lexington, KY @ Common Grounds

02/03 Nashville, TN @ The Basement

02/04 Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone

02/05 Chattanooga, TN @ The Honest Pint w/ Nick Lutsko

02/07 Washington, DC @ Electric Maid

More at http://www.davidbronsonmusic.com