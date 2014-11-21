Brian Gore's "Stone Haulers" Acoustic Guitar Video

Here’s a cool acoustic piece by Brian Gore called “Stone Haulers.”

The song and performance are fabulously nuanced, just like a fine wine!

In fact, it’s the final piece featured in the Wine Country Tales CD, DVD & Booklet blending guitar songs by Brian Gore and animated video stories by Bill Russell.

This song is inspired by the Chinese laborers who contributed to the wine country, building stone bridges and walls, digging the wine caves and harvesting grapes.

Gore has an Indigogo campaign underway to fund the project. You can check it out here>

The CD features 8 original guitar songs inspired by the history and environs of Marin, Sonoma and Napa.The DVD includes 6 original animated stories that highlight interesting people and places in the wine country, including: Muir Woods, The Last California Mission, Jack London's Wolf House, Robert Louis Stevenson's "Silverado Squatters," the misadventures of Edward Bale and his Grist Mill in St. Helena, and the story of Chinese immigrant labor.

Looks and sounds mighty fine! Check the song out here: