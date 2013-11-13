Broken Social Scene's Brendan Canning Premieres Video for "Bullied Days"

Today Brendan Canning of Broken Social Scene premieres the new music video for “Bullied Days,” the second single off of his sophomore solo LP You Gots 2 Chill.

The video for the track, which features vocals by Daniela Gesundheit of Snowblink, finds a distressed man on a bridge whose day is suddenly turned around when a little girl unexpectedly befriends him.

This moving video for “Bullied Days,” was directed by Dick Tears and Coconutfrills.

View it here.

Brendan has also announced rescheduled tour dates in the NYC, Boston, Philly and DC areas. See below for tour dates near you.

U.S. Tour Dates

11/21/13 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

11/22/13 Minneapolis, MN @ St. Entry

12/1/13 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12/2/13 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/4/13 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

12/5/13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

1/20/13 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

1/22/13 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

1/23/13 Arlington, VA @ IOTA

1/24/13 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Find out more at http://brendancanning.com