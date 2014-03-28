Charlie Daniels to Release Bob Dylan Tribute Album April 1st

Charlie Daniels, best known for his No. 1 country hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," is set to release a new album, Off The Grid - Doin’ It Dylan.

As his tribute to Bob Dylan, the new record gives 77-year-old Daniels the opportunity to pay respect to one of his heroes.

The album is set to release on April 1, 2014.

When asked to recall memories of the pioneering songwriter, Daniels shares, "In the early days, Dylan sang his songs accompanied by himself on guitar and harmonica."

"In the late sixties when he decided to add some other instruments to his records and concerts, the purists – who had declared him poet laureate, prophet and spokesman for his generation – came apart at the seams, castigating him for defiling the purity of his genius with other musical influences."

He continues, "When Dylan came to town to record Nashville Skyline, I was blessed to be a guitar player in the studio band on that album and the next two, Self Portrait and New Morning."

"This experience did a lot for my confidence, my career and legitimizing me as a serious musician."

The album contains Daniels’ take on ten of Dylan’s finest songs:

Tangled Up In Blue

Times They Are a Changin’

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight

Gotta Serve Somebody

I Shall Be Released

Country Pie

Mr. Tambourine Man

Hard Rains A Gonna Fall

Just Like A Woman

Quinn The Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn)

Find out more at charliedaniels.com.