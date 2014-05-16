Christopher Denny Releases New Tour Dates and Live Acoustic Video

Christopher Denny is excited to announce that he has confirmed a summer tour with Strand Of Oaks, in addition to previously announced headlining dates.

The lengthy North American tour kicks off on August 7 in Boston, and will hit major markets throughout the US and Canada, culminating in Philadelphia on September 19.

This tour will support Denny's forthcoming sophomore album, If The Roses Don't Kill Us, out August 5, which was was produced by Grammy winner Dave Sanger (Asleep At The Wheel).

The players on the record are a bonafide who's-who of country music: Cindy Cashdollar (Ryan Adams, Van Morrison, Bob Dylan, etc), Erika Wennerstrom (Heartless Bastards), Glenn Fukunaga (Robert Plant, Dixie Chicks), Lauren Gurgiolo (Okkervil River), and Marty Muse (Robert Earl Keen).

Watch Denny perform a stripped acoustic rendition of his track “Flowers” below:

"The album was inspired by my struggles," Denny says. "The moments in my life that caused me the most hurt and brought me the most beauty. The songs deal with the self-loathing, fear and thoughts of inadequacy we all struggle with, something I call soft suicide."

The music on If The Roses Don't Kill Us, his Partisan Records debut, is just as gripping as Denny's lyrics; a blend of pre-country Southern music, folk, rock, gospel and singer/songwriter impulses, a style Denny calls Arkansas Soul. The album's crisp, clean arrangements combine Denny's acoustic finger picking with subtle touches of electric guitar, pedal steel and a solid rhythm section.

It took one month to record the final version of the album, made with a mix of musicians from Denny's band and A-List studio players. It is the end result of a process that saw some of the songs being recorded three different times over the course five or six years.

Tour Dates:

05/31/14 Sat - Austin TX - Lamberts

06/02/14 Mon - Houston TX - Rudyards

06/03/14 Tue - Baton Rouge LA - Mud & Water

06/04/14 Wed - New Orleans LA - The Beatnick

06/05/14 Thu - Decatur GA - Eddie's Attic

06/07/14 Sat - Charlotte NC - The Evening Muse

06/0814 Sun - Nashville TN - High Watt

06/09/14 Mon - Kansas City MO - Czar Bar

06/10/14 Tue - Louisville KY - The New Vintage

06/12/14 Thu - Little Rock AR - Juanita's Cafe & Bar

08/07/14 Thu - Boston MA - Great Scott *

08/08/14 Fri - Burlington VT - Higher Ground Lounge*

08/09/14 Sat - Montreal QC - Il Motore*

08/11/14 Mon - Toronto ON - The Drake*

08/12/14 Tue - Pittsburgh PA - Club Cafe*

08/14/14 Thu - Cincinnati OH - MOTR Pub*

08/15/14 Fri - Bloomington IN - Russian Recording*

08/16/14 Sat - Goshen IN - Ignition Music Garage*

08/18/14 Mon - Milwaukee WI - The Pabst*

08/19/14 Tue - Minneapolis MN - 7th Street Entry*

08/21/14 Thu - St Louis MO - Off Broadway*

08/22/14 Fri - Kansas City MO - Riot Room*

08/23/14 Sat - Denver CO - Hi-Dive*

08/24/14 Sun - Salt Lake City UT - Kilby Court*

08/26/14 Tue - Seattle WA - Tractor Tavern*

08/27/14 Wed - Vancouver BC - The Biltmore*

08/28/14 Thu - Portland OR - Doug Fir*

08/30/14 Sat - San Francisco CA - The Independent*

08/31/14 Sun - Santa Cruz CA - Crepe Place*

09/03/14 Wed - Los Angeles CA - The Echo*

09/04/14 Thu - San Diego CA - The Casbah*

09/05/14 Fri - Phoenix AZ - Last Exit*

09/07/14 Sun - Dallas TX - Three Links*

09/09/14 Tue - Austin TX - Lamberts*

09/10/14 Wed - Birmingham AL - Bottletree*

09/11/14 Thu - Atlanta GA - The Earl*

09/12/14 Fri - Nashville TN - High Watt*

09/13/14 Sat - Durham NC - Pinhook*

09/14/14 Sun - Washington DC - DC9*

09/19/14 Fri - Philadelphia, PA - Boot and Saddle*

* = denotes w/ Strand of Oaks

