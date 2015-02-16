City Lights' "The Dark Side" — Exclusive Song Premiere

Here’s a rockin’ tune from City Lights from their upcoming Acoustic Ep 2, due out February 17, 2015 on InVogue Records.

Here the pop-punk band takes a selection of tunes and delivers acoustic versions of their faves.

This cautionary tune delivers its urgent message with a driving strum pattern and earnest vocals. “Fear is the disease and hope is the only cure,” implores vocalist Oshie Bichar.

He shares, “This song is one of my favorite City Lights songs, and I'm really happy I got to do an acoustic version of it. The melodies really stand out more with only acoustic behind them. And the lyrics are all Star Wars inspired so you know it's a good one!"

Ah yes, stay away from the Dark Side!

Check it out here:

Forming in early 2008, City Lights established themselves as a band with instantly lovable songs and a live presence to be reckoned with. These Columbus, Ohio natives create a unique sound with their own blend of pop-punk and hardcore.

In 2011 the group released their debut full length In It To Win It via InVogue Records. These songs have instilled strong connections with their ever-growing fan base having abundant turnouts every night with tons of pileups and sing alongs that even a campfire isn’t up to par with a City Lights show.

Pick up the EP tomorrow on <"a href=https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/acoustic-ep-2/id958055732">iTunes.

Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/citylightsband