Cloud Cult’s Live “Responsible” — Exclusive Video Premiere

Today we’re thrilled to share a live video from Cloud Cult featuring their song “Responsible.”

The band is touring in support of their recently released acoustic album, Unplug on Earthology Records.

This performance was filmed at the Southern Theater in Minneapolis, MN. “Responsible” originally appeared on the band’s Light Chaser album from 2010.

This mesmerizing performance exemplifies the musical excellence of this masterfully written song. The delightfully haunting performance and mix of brass, strings and percussion are stunningly refreshing.

Lead singer and songwriter Craig Minowa shares, "This is one of my personal favorites from the Cloud Cult library. Musically, it's a lot more stripped back and fragile than a lot of the more layered songs we do, which leaves a lot of room for the lyrical focus on taking responsibility for the way you choose to live your life."

Watch it here:

Cloud Cult is about to kick off the second leg of their US headlining tour in support of Unplug (April 2014 / Earthology).

As with the spring tour and first leg, the fall run is billed as “An Evening With…” and has Cloud Cult playing two magnificent sets a night, one stripped down acoustic and one fully plugged in.

During the two set performance, the band will play songs from their extensive catalog along with stripped down versions of songs selected for the Unplug album, which features 17 tracks carefully chosen from the band’s discography for their lyrical messaging.

Unplug was recorded, produced and mixed by the band’s longtime live soundman Jeff D. Johnson over several sold out nights at the Southern Theatre in Minneapolis this past winter and mastered by Jeff Lipton (Bon Iver, Arcade Fire) earlier this year. It’s the follow up to band’s 2013 full-length studio album Love which debuted in the Top 50 of the Billboard 200 and resulted in a majority of the band’s 2013 tour dates selling out.

After a successful spring headlining tour with a string of sold out shows on the East Coast, the band is excited to bring their “An Evening With…” tour west this fall.

Dates include:

September 12 @ eTown in Boulder, CO

September 13 @ Bluebird Theatre in Denver, CO

September 15 @ Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City, UT

September 17 @ Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA

September 18 @ Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA

More info here: www.cloudcult.com