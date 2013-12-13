Contest: John Lennon Songwriting Contest Closes Submissions on Sunday December 15

Calling all songwriters! Help support the mission of The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus and enter your original music into Session II, 2013 of The John Lennon Songwriting Contest! Make sure to not miss the deadline for submissions, which is this Sunday December 15th at midnight. The contest offers cash awards and prizes worth over $300,000!

Enter here: www.jlsc.com

About the Contest

The John Lennon Songwriting Contest is an international songwriting contest that began in 1997. The Contest is open to amateur and professional songwriters who submit entries in any one of 12 categories. The JLSC is open year-round and features two Sessions -- with 72 Finalists, 24 Grand Prize Winners, 12 Lennon Award Winners and 1 "Song of the Year."

You don't need a professional recording. Entries will be judged on originality, melody, composition, and lyrics (when applicable). Your songs may be entered in any of the following categories: Rock, Country, Jazz, Pop, World, Rhythm & Blues, Hip Hop, Gospel/Inspirational, Latin, Electronic, Folk, and Children's. Instrumental compositions are encouraged.

Bob Weir, Jesse Harris, The Black Eyed Peas, The Bacon Brothers and The Veronicas are some of the members on our Executive Committee of Judges.

This year, they are giving away the biggest prize package yet totaling over $300,000.00! Every year, there are a total of 72 Finalists, 24 Grand Prize Winners, 12 Lennon Award Winners and 1 “Song of the Year.” Winners, based on their level of achievement, will receive studio equipment from Avid, Roland and Boss, Audio-Technica, Gibson Guitars and Epiphone, Propellerhead, Neutrik, Genelec, Solid State Logic, SKB, VOX, JamHub, Mackie and Ampeg. The writer(s) of the “Song of the Year,” the highest honor bestowed in the contest, will receive a $20,000 check as well as an Avid prize package, an Alpha Channel from Solid State Logic, a Mackie prize package and a $1,000 gift certificate to Digital Media Academy.

In addition to the songwriting prizes, one band will win The JLSC Vans Warped Tour Prize presented by Neutrik USA and perform on Warped Tour for one week!

Click here for a complete list of PRIZES.

