The Devil Makes Three Announce Tour With Willie Nelson and Allison Kraus

The Devil Makes Three have announced May tour dates with Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss as they continue their incredible start to 2014.

Currently, the trio are in the midst of an historic west- coast run where they have sold out all 21 of their tour dates.

The tour is in support of their recently released Buddy Miller-produced album I'm A Stranger Here, which has been hailed by Rolling Stone for their blending of "raw folk, punk-tinged Southern blues and even amphetamine-fueled jazz."

A taste of the live show that has been blowing audiences away for years is available now via eTown.org, which features The Devil Makes Three's energetic performance this past fall in Boulder, CO at E Town Hall.

Here's a live video as they perform "Forty Days"

Since their first album in 2002, The Devil Makes Three has released a steady stream of well-received studio LPs as well as two live albums that have captured their deft musicianship and the rollicking and ragged intensity of their epic, sweat-soaked performances they are so beloved for.

They have garnered ardent fans the old school way by relentlessly touring North America and just this summer played with Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell, Willie Nelson, Trampled By Turtles and Yonder Mountain String Band.

They are also regulars on the festival circuit and veterans at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Treasure Island, the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Pickathon and many others. The trio brings forth a genuine approach to acoustic music that is deeply steeped in rhythm but is simultaneously vintage and new.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

* = w/ Willie Nelson

FEBRUARY

14 - San Deigo, CA - House of Blues San Diego (SOLD OUT)

15 - West Hollywood, CA - House of Blues Sunest Strip (SOLD OUT)

16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

12 - Driftwood, TX - Old Settler's Music Festival

17 - Stafford Springs, CT - The Stafford Palace Theater

18 - Providence, RI - Fete (Ballroom)

19 - Northampton, MA - Pearl Street

22 - State College, PA - The State Theatre

23 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

24 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

26 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

29 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

30 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

MAY

01 - Murray, KY - CFSB Center/Murray State U *

02 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre *

03 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena *

04 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre *

06 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

08 - Daniel Island, SC - Family Circle Cup Stadium *

09 - Simpsonville, SC - Charter Amphitheatre *

10 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre *

11 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Super Areana *

13 - Roanoke, VA - Roanoke Civic Center *

14 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center *

16 - Nashville, TN - The Woods at Fontanel *

17 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC *

18 - Augusta, GA - James Brown Arena *

For up to date tour information visit www.thedevilmakesthree.com