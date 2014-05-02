Emily King Releases Video for “Distance”

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Emily King has released the video for her latest single, “Distance.”

The video, directed by Paul Jung, is King’s first music video since the release of her debut album in 2007.

Featuring contrasting colors and an eye-catching split screen look, the video delivers the perfect visuals for this soulful, throwback track.

Combining her roots, pop, soul, and indie influences for carefully crafted compositions, King was raised in Manhattan’s Lower East Side and raised by her singing-duo mother and father.

She has shared the stage with Alicia Keys, Maroon 5, John Legend, Emeli Sande, Aloe Blacc and many others along the way.

Watch the video below:

Keep up with Emily King at emilykingmusic.com.