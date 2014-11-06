Emmylou Harris to be Honored at Washington D.C. Concert November 10

On Saturday, January 10, an extraordinary collection of music stars will come together for Washington, DC's concert event of the year, THE LIFE & SONGS OF EMMYLOU HARRIS: AN ALL- STAR CONCERT CELEBRATION to honor one of the most influential musicians of our time.

The concert event taping will take place at DAR Constitution Hall, and will feature performances by: Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Sheryl Crow, Mary Chapin Carpenter,Mavis Staples, Martina McBride, John Hiatt, Lucinda Williams, Trampled By Turtles, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Rodney Crowell, Iron & Wine, Shawn Colvin, Shovels & Rope, Joan Baez, Sara Watkins and The Milk Carton Kids.

Harris will take the stage to perform with a number of special guests throughout the night. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale at November 7 at 10am EST via Ticketmaster.com, or at Ticketmaster locations or by phone at 800-745-3000. The DAR Constitution Hall Box Office will only be open on the day of the show for will-call pickup and sales.

Grammy Award-winners Don Was and Buddy Miller will serve as music directors that will lead an all-star band backing the performers at this incredible concert event taping. Keith Wortman is the creator and executive producer of the show along with Harris' manager Ken Levitan.

Was and Wortman's recent work together includes extraordinary concert events honoring music icons such as Johnny Cash, Levon Helm and Gregg Allman, amongst others. THE LIFE & SONGS OF EMMYLOU HARRIS: AN ALL-STAR CONCERT CELEBRATION will be filmed and recorded for multi-platform distribution.

"Emmylou Harris and her songs have inspired music fans and musicians all over the world," said Was. Miller added, "I have been blessed to be both a dear friend and music partner of Emmy's, and look forward to an extraordinary night of music." "I am privileged to produce a concert event of this magnitude that honors an artist as special and important as Emmylou Harris. This will be one of those nights where every fan wishes they were in the building," said Wortman.

A 13-time Grammy winner — including a 2014 Grammy for "Best Americana Album" with Rodney Crowell -- and Billboard Century Award recipient, Emmylou Harris' contribution as a singer and songwriter spans 40 years. She has recorded more than 25 albums and has lent her talents to countless fellow artists' recordings. In recognition of her remarkable career, Harris was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Harris is known as much for her eloquently straightforward songwriting as for her incomparably expressive singing. Admired through her career for her talent as an artist and song connoisseur, Harris shook up country radio in the 1970s, and established herself as the premiere songwriter of a generation selling more than 15 million records and garnering 13 Grammy Awards, three CMA Awards, and two Americana Awards.

For all show details and the official show website, go to songsofemmylou.com