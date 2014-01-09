Exclusive Interview: John Butler Talks New Album, Gear, Songwriting and More.

The John Butler Trio's Flesh and Blood will be out February 4, 2014, but we couldn't wait to talk about the making of this collection of wonderfully written and masterfully performed songs. The album, his first release on Vanguard Records, is a fitting progression to add to his body of work.

Butler, one of the most successful musicians Australia has produced, with three albums reaching number one on the Australian charts. Butler was born in the United States and moved to Australia at an early age. He began playing the guitar at the age of sixteen. In 2002 Butler, along with several partners, formed their own record label. He is also an avid skateboarder and the co-founder of a grant program that seeks to improve artistic diversity in Australia where he resides with his wife and children.

Butler took a few minutes to sit down with us in the Acoustic Nation studio. We laughed, we played, we talked about new music and songwriting and a whole lot more.

Check out our exclusive interviews and then listen to our exclusive live in studio performance of the song "Spring to Come."

We talk about the new album, Flesh and Blood.

Here we discuss songwriting. One of my favorite topics!

A wee bit of gear speak:

And finally, some tour talk.

Find out more about what's next for the John Butler Trio at http://johnbutlertrio.com