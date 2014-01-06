Video Exclusive: John Butler Performs "Spring to Come" Live

Touted as the most successful independent artist in Australia, John Butler is poised to release his latest work, Flesh and Blood on February 3, 2014. Butler's previous work, April Uprising yielded a US #1 single with "Better Than." Now with Flesh and Blood The John Butler Trio has evolved with even more fabulous writing and virtuosic performance.

We had the pleasure of having John Butler join us in the Acoustic Nation studio for a chat, performance and more. We'll be sharing it all with you over the next couple of weeks. And to kick it all off, here's an exclusive preview performance of "Spring to Come" from the John Butler Trio's upcoming Flesh and Blood.

More from the John Butler Trio at http://johnbutlertrio.com