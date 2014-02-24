Exclusive Interview: Mike Dawes Takes On "The Impossible"

Mike Dawes first came across our stream of consciousness when we find his amazing video of "The Impossible" on YouTube.

The song, from his album What Just Happened?, showcases his innate melodic instinct and incredible guitar prowess.

Hailing from the UK, Dawes just finished a U.S. tour and spends much of his time as the lead guitar player for Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues.

Dawes has recorded with and sessioned for multiple grammy award-wining artists, appeared on film soundtracks, TV adverts and achieved viral YouTube hits in the millions.

We caught up with Dawes when he was in sunny Cali to get the scoop on his amazing technique and more. Check it out!

Touring, Gotye and more:

On his album, What Just Happened?

On his incredible technique:

Find out more about Mike Dawes at mikedawes.com/