Exclusive Video Premiere: Kiven “I Can Take It”

We’ve teamed up with LA rock quartet Kiven to premiere the band’s stripped down video for “I Can Take It.”

The song was filmed right after their soundcheck before the band’s show at The Observatory in Orange County, CA.

With delicate guitar playing and harmonies, the laid-back performance captures the group's hypnotic sound while preserving its enigmatic intensity.

Kiven has managed to make history with “I Can Take It,” as it marks the first time Tony Haijar (the man behind At The Drive-In’s arrangements) has stepped behind the board to produce an outside band.

“One of my favorite aspects of music and songwriting is how songs can continually evolve, change or be completely reinterpreted by different performers, settings or approaches,” shares frontman Tyler Demorest.

“We particularly enjoy taking our own, often heavier songs and rearranging them to fit these more stripped settings. It gives them a new perspective while still remaining true to the original intention of the arrangement and performance.”

Check it out below, and find out more about the band at kivenmusic.com.