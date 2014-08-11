Exclusive Video Premiere: Plaid Brixx Acoustic "Chemistry"

Today we’re happy to share the premiere of an acoustic video from Ohio-based trio, Plaid Brixx.

Hot off the release of their new EP, Chemistry, lead singer, Chris Duggan, took some time to lay down this raw, straight to the heart of it, acoustic video of their title track, “Chemistry.”

Duggan shares, “The song is about that moment in a relationship when you say to yourself, ’Well, I know what I have to do now. This is not going to work long term.’ Essentially, you and your partner have lost the chemistry that once drew you to each other, and now through the fights and disagreements and unhappiness, the whole thing doesn't seem worth it anymore. But you still remember the good times you had together and look back fondly.”

The song stands on its own in this stripped down version, which is a far cry from the high energy original, a testament to the strong songwriting and performance.

Check it out here!

Chemistry is now available for purchase on iTunes here

The EP, which was co-produced by lead singer Chris Duggan and producer Richard Barone, is pop with a razor’s edge of rock and an aftershave of punk. Duggan, who also penned all five songs on the EP, crafted a contemporary sound for this collection of in-your-face songs.

Formed in early 2013 by Duggan, PLAID BRIXX is also comprised of Mark Smith on drums, and Cole Bradley on bass. After playing together in a high school band, the trio is now showcasing their new sound years later.

In regards to the band’s debut EP, Duggan explains, “We are extremely excited about releasing our first EP. Our objective was to pick and choose our favorite elements of electronic, rock and pop music and 'Frankenstein' them together. I believe we've achieved that with this music.”

Inspired at a young age by his love for Blink 182 and Metallica, Duggan picked up a guitar at the age of seven, and has been playing ever since. In the process, he also picked up the bass, drums, ukulele, mandolin, trumpet and trombone. Duggan’s degree from NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music allowed him to graduate with an amazing portfolio of songs and strong music business acumen.

In addition, living and studying in NYC exposed Duggan to all genres of music and he appreciated the opportunity to grow both his passion for writing music and its production. He worked and studied with well-known industry figures such as Grammy Award winner Carl Glanville (U2 - How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb) and Neil Perry (Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness) and gained performance experience at NYC venues such as Arlene’s Grocery, The Bowery Electric, Piano’s and Tammany Hall, to name a few.

For more information, please visit: www.plaidbrixx.com.