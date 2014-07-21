Exclusive Video Premiere: Trevor Hall’s “Wish Man” Live Acoustic

Singer songwriter Trevor Hall surprised his fans with the sudden release of his new 12-track album Chapter of the Forest on June 17.

And now the wonderfully good surprises continue!

This one is a live acoustic video filmed at DeathStar Studios in Los Angeles. In it, Hall shares the story behind the song and then performs a live solo acoustic version.

This soul searching song easily showcases Hall’s talent as a songwriter. But what I truly love is that this performance is somewhat Springsteen-like in its urgency and heartfelt intensity.

Hall shares, “"Wish Man" is about being in the here and now. It's about recognizing the hidden angels of the earth and seeing the Divine in all people.”

View it here:

To kick off the album debut, Hall performed a live concert via his YouTube channel where he performed some of the new songs including the studio version of “Wish Man.” Click here to view his performance.

The 12 songs on Chapter of the Forest were born during a yearlong sabbatical where Hall returned to his beloved India, Nepal, Vermont, and Maine, and spent that time in deep reflection and spiritual connection embracing life-altering events.

Hall explains in his own words, “This album is inspired by simplicity, by the roots of life, and by the beauty that one finds in solitude and in nature. I am more excited than ever before due to the fact that this is the first record that I have done entirely on my own…purely from the heart.”

Trevor Hall is currently touring with Michael Franti’s Soulshine Summer 2014 tour hitting 30+outdoor amphitheaters across the country. In the fall, Hall will embark on a headlining tour in support of Chapter of the Forest.

Trevor Hall began songwriting and performing when he was 16 years old. He burst into the music scene with the song “The Lime Tree,” which was featured on the Shrek the Third soundtrack. Hall’s captivating live performances and growing popularity have led to sold out tours across the country as well as touring with such artists as Steel Pulse, The Wailers, Jimmy Cliff, Matisyahu, Michael Franti and Colbie Callait.

In 2009, Hall released his Vanguard debut which featured the single “Unity,” a song written and performed with longtime friend, Matisyahu. The self-titled release debuted at #7 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and Hall was cited by MTV’s ‘Subway Fresh Buzz’ Series as “one of the 20 emerging artists for 2010.” His follow up album Everything, Everytime, Everywhere debuted on iTunes Rock Chart at #3, iTunes Top Albums at #12 and #8 Amazon Movers & Shakers. The featured single “Brand New Day” was used as the music bed for the reformatted CBS This Morning Show.

Current tour dates:

07-21 New York, NY – Pier 97 w/ Michael Franti

07-22 Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann Center w/ Michael Franti

07-25 Wilmington, NC – Battleship Park w/ Michael Franti

07-26 Portsmouth, VA – nTelos Pavilion w/ Michael Franti

07-27 Charlotte, NC – Uptown Amphitheater at The Music Factory w/ Michael Franti

07-29 Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti

07-30 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater w/ Michael Franti

08-01 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Music Park w/ Michael Franti

08-02 Nashville, TN – The Woods at Fontanel w/ Michael Franti

Find out more at http://www.trevorhallmusic.com