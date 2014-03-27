Fanfarlo Embark for US Tour, Release Acoustic Video

UK-based experimental pop band Fanfarlo will return to the US this week for a month-long tour in support of their new album Let’s Go Extinct.

Recorded by the band and David Wrench in a tucked-away recording studio in North Wales, Let’s Go Extinct is, in many ways, the true successor to the band’s debut, Reservoir.

Having cast off the colder, more synthetic feel of their second record, Rooms Filled With Light, Let’s Go Extinct is the sound of the band cutting loose from all expectation, and just letting whatever’s going to come, come.

In its newfound openness, the record takes in the ‘50s electronic experimentations of Raymond Scott, Shadow Morton rockabilly filtered through Suicide, West Coast sacred cows Brian Wilson and Fleetwood Mac, a little Krautrock here, a spaghetti western flourish there, a blast of Young Americans soul all the way over there.

To celebrate the upcoming US tour, Fanfarlo released a gorgeous bedroom acoustic version of Let’s Go Extinct cut, “The Beginning and The End.” Watch below:

Fanfarlo North American Tour Dates

3/26/14 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

3/28/14 Portland, OR @ Dante’s

3/29/14 Vancouver, B.C. @ Venue

3/30/14 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

4/1/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

4/2/14 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

4/4/14 Kansas City, MO @ Middle of the Map Fest

4/5/14 St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room at Blueberry Hill

4/7/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club

4/8/14 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

4/10/14 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

4/11/14 Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

4/12/14 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theater

4/14/14 Detroit, MI @ Shelter

4/16/14 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

4/19/14 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

4/22/14 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

4/23/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

4/25/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

4/26/14 Washington D.C. @ U Street Music Hall

For more, visit fanfarlo.com.