Farewell, My Love Releasing Acoustic EP Titled 'Wrapped Up In Pinstripes' on Dec 9

Farewell, My Love will release a new acoustic EP titled Wrapped Up In Pinstripes on December 9.

Check out the lyric video for the track "Skip The Memories" here.

The EP is available for purchase starting Tuesday, December 9 at www.standbyrecordsmerch.net.

The band says, "This is a collection of some of our fan's favorite songs reimagined and rerecorded in a way that no one has ever heard Farewell, My Love before. We believe this is a great teaser to the new era of the band. Welcome to the beginning."