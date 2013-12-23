Favorites of 2013: Charlie Worsham's 'Rubberband'

My favorite acoustic-based album of 2013 would be Charlie Worsham’s Rubberband. Mississippi boy Charlie Worsham was a child prodigy.

Before he went through puberty, he had already played banjo on the Grand Ole Opry stage with Earl Scruggs. His guitar skills are unmatched among modern country artists. He is one of the rare artists who actually plays lead guitar while singing. f you go to a Charlie Worsham show, it will be Charlie, not a hired gun playing the solos for each song.

As a disclaimer, I must confess that I wrote two songs on Rubberband. Charlie’s first single, “Could It Be” was a co-write with Charlie and producer Ryan Tyndell as was “Trouble Is.” “Could It Be” was the highest charting debut single for any country artist in 2013. I will let the reader judge those two songs for themselves.

Check out the official video for “Could It Be.”

Highlights on the album include “Mississippi In July,” with lyrics like “My heart might as well be one of those cans tied to the back of your limousine” as he describes watching the girl he SHOULD have married drive off into the sunset with her new husband.

“Tools Of The Trade,” features guest vocals from legends Vince Gill and Marty Stuart. Classic country at its best.

The title song, “Rubberband,” features an infectious track that sounds like nothing else in country music and a melody that gets stuck in your head. You won’t be able to stop humming it after one listen.

Here’s the official audio for “Rubberband.”

The second single, “Want Me Too,” is reminiscent of Diamond Rio but is pure Charlie Worsham. Great guitar work and pure tenor voice that makes every word believable.

Charlie Worsham, as a person, is one of the nice guys that you want to see succeed. As an artist, he can hold his own with anyone in the business on the guitar AND vocally. In fact, put any instrument with strings in Charlie’s hands and he will blow you away.

If you haven’t heard of Charlie, you will. Hop on the train early so you don’t miss out on some great music!!

Find out more at http://www.charlieworsham.com

Marty Dodson is a songwriter, corporate trainer and entrepreneur. His songs have been recorded by artists such as Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Joe Cocker, Leon Russell and The Plain White T’s. He once bumped Psy out of the #1 spot on the K-Pop charts but that’s another story for another day. Marty plays Taylor and Batson guitars. Follow him here: www.facebook.com/songtownusa, at www.facebook.com/martydodsonsongwriter and at Twitter @SongTownUSA or visit martydodson.com