Field Report Shares "Home (Leave The Lights On)" Video

We're happy to share this video from Field Report of their song "Home (Leave The Lights On)," from their upcoming album Marigolden.

This travelin' song pulls the listener on with fingerpickin' patterns and clappy rhythms. The strong uplifting chorus and familiar feel bode well for what this album is sure to bring. Solid natural musical goodness!

The star of the video is frontman Chris Porterfield (formerly of DeYarmond Edison with Justin Vernon), and his old Ford F100 pickup truck. The video reflects the songs bittersweet lyrics of traveling, wandering, feeling a bit lost, and not knowing when you'll make it home.

Check it out here:

Find out more at http://www.partisanrecords.com/artists/field-report/