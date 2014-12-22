Goodnight, Texas to Bring Their Garage Americana to the 'Wild Child' West Coast Tour

Starting Feb. 12, Goodnight, Texas are packing up their banjos for the West Coast, bringing what The Boston Globe has coined as a “garage roots Appalachian collaboration” on the road supporting Wild Child.

The band has toured with Shakey Graves, Rusted Root, played two sold out shows at the Fillmore in San Francisco, the first with Nicki Bluhm & the Gramblers and the second with Bombay Bicycle Club.

Last fall, they joined the Bristol Rhythm & Roots festival with artists like Tweedy, Emmy Lou Harris and Sturgill Simpson, leaving a crowd favorite from their memorable live set.

Their sophomore album, Uncle John Farquhar debuted in the top 100 on the iTunes country chart, and was an iTunes Editors Pick on the Singer-songwriter genre page. Relix Magazine said of the album that " ...the sparse instrumentation and haunting words will linger with you long after the album ends," Ear to the Ground called the album a "masterclass in Americana music."

The San Francisco Bay Guardian said that the record contains “...seriously smart, cinematic songwriting” and Jambase who premiered Uncle John Farquhar said "Vinocur and Wolf's passionate vocals and spot-on harmonies are impeccably captured on Uncle John Farquhar as is the band's throwback instrumental work." The album has been featured by Guitar World, CMT, Bluegrass Situation and more.

The album found itself on several best of the year lists including a spot on Pop Matters Best Americana albums of the Year, and the UK’s Digital Fix where Uncle John Farquhar was a top pick alongside artist such as Lucinda Williams, Eric Church and Kenny Chesney.

“Vinocur and Wolf have touched brilliantly here on a rich, weird vein of American folk nostalgia, and one can only hope that that they find more ghosts out there to channel.” – Pop Matters

Here's the video for "Button Your Collar"

Goodnight, Texas got their start in San Francisco with the core songwriters Patrick Wolf and Avi Vinocur, where the two bonded over a love of wooden instruments and the American South. Patrick moved to Chapel Hill but the duo continued their cross country musical collaboration and decided to name the project after a tiny Texas panhandle town of Goodnight, which is the exact midpoint between their two homes (San Francisco and Chapel Hill).

With this second album, the band has written their next installment of their musical anthology that is making it's way through chronologically and westward through our Nation's history. The first album (A Long Life of Living) was inspired by Industrial Revolution era stories from the Northeast and Appalachian Mountains. This new record (Uncle John Farquhar), which was conceptualized as a scrapbook, takes the journey a bit further south and a bit further along in time, inspired by stories from the Civil War and Reconstruction era. All the songs and stories told through these records are based on real life accounts.

TOUR DATES

2/12 Seattle, WA @ The Tractor

2/13 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

2/14 Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall

2/17 Sacramento, CA @ The Catalyst

2/18 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

2/21 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

2/22 Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo Restaurant and Music Club

Find out more at http://www.hiwearegoodnighttexashowareyou.com