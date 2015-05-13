Greg Holden Live Interview Exclusive

Woo hoo! If there's one thing I like it's a good solid song. And Greg Holden sure knows how to deliver those!

I had the pleasure of chatting with Holden at the Acoustic Nation Studio about his new album Chase The Sun, his experience penning the massive hit "Home" for Phillip Phillips and a whole lot more.

Holden also delivered a couple of amazingly tight and powerful acoustic performances that day, so check out his live video of "Hold On Tight" right here. More coming soon!

For now, see what he has to say and find out more at gregholdenonline.com