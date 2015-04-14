Jack White Announces Surprise Acoustic Shows

After many years of performing in a multitude of configurations, Jack White is announcing that he will be taking a break from performing live for a long period of time.

To cap off an incredible run of shows promoting his latest album Lazaretto, and following what is shaping up to be a rollicking and fiery pair of headlining performances at this year's Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Jack will embark on a short acoustic tour of the only five states left in the US that he has yet to play.

The states these shows are occurring in will be unannounced until the day of the performance. Joining Jack on his jaunt across these locations will be musicians making up an acoustic quartet, including Fats Kaplin, Lillie Mae Rische and Dominic Davis.

The shows will be totally acoustic and amplified only with ribbon microphones to the audience as well. These shows will be the very first totally acoustic full concerts Jack White has ever done.

Each special acoustic performance will be announced day of show at 8am local time. Tickets for these engagements are priced at $3 per ticket and will be limited to one ticket per person. All tickets will be sold at the venue door starting at 12pm on the day of the show – first come, first served and cash only.

For more information and show announcements, stay tuned to jackwhiteiii.com.

Watch Mr. White perform acoustically at SXSW in 2011: